Woman stabbed in Stavanger

A woman in her 40’s was stabbed in the chin by another woman in Stavanger on Saturday night. A woman was arrested in the case.

The police in Stavanger announced that they were notified of the incident just before 03.30 on Sunday.

The woman had left an address in town and told passers-by that she had been stabbed. The police moved out and talked to her, and she told them who was behind it.

The police went to the address, where they arrested the suspect, a woman in her early 50’s.

The injured woman was sent to the emergency room to receive stitches. To NTB news, operations manager,Jøran Solheim of Stavanger Police stated that they were not serious injuries. The police took testimony on Sunday morning, and conducted on-site site investigations.

