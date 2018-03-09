Woman in wheelchair attacked and robbed in Oslo

A woman in a wheelchair was attacked, thrown to the ground, and robbed of her belongings in Oslo on Thursday night. A man in his 20’s has been arrested.

“We were told at 01.30 that a wheelchair bound woman in her 50s had been robbed, and thrown to the ground in the center of Holtet,” said operations manager, Gjermund Stokkli to NTB news.

“There was a scuffle, she was robbed of her personal belongings, and the man ran away.’’

Stokkli said that a police patrol, and a dog unit searched the area, and found the man not far away. He had the possessions on him and was arrested.

The woman was slightly injured.

