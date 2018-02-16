Women with foreign backgrounds are systematically discriminated against

Highly educated women with foreign backgrounds are subject to systematic discrimination in the work force, according to research from the University of Agder.

Immigrants are encouraged to learn the language and get an education. But even for those with higher education – and preferably good grades – the background causes them to be discriminated against, writes NRK.

Researcher May-Linda Magnussen is a specialist in gender, gender equality and discrimination and is behind the research. She has interviewed a large number of women with high education and a foreign backgrounds.

“I’m getting cross when I see the systematic discrimination they are exposed to,” she says. An estimated 25 percent of immigrants with high education do not reach the application rounds.

“We need to develop targeted tools to meet equality and diversity challenges,” says Merethe Anette Ryen, project manager for an equal working life in Vest-Agder county municipality. In the fight against discrimination and harassment, the Agder counties work to get a certification scheme for employers.

