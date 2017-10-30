The women found dead at Romsås buried

The women who were found dead at Romsås buried on Monday

The three women found dead on Romsås on October 12, were buried Monday. The cause of death is still unknown, but the police think that they died on September 11.

– I do not want to go into exactly why, but September 11 is a date we have landed after a holistic assessment, police officer at the violence section in the Oslo police district, Kjetil Moen says to VG.

Moen does not want to elaborate the police’s thoughts on what has happened, but the police have several theories about the cause of death, which include hunger, poisoning or illness.

The three, a 69-year-old Eritrean mother and her daughters aged 28 and 35, probably died long before they were found. According to neighbours, family and friends, the women had isolated themselves from the outside world.

The women are buried at the Alfaset Chapel.

Related articles

The police have theories about triple deaths

Romsås suspect checked against abuse cases in Europe

Memorial service for the women who died in Romsås

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today