Women march in opposition to Trump all over the world

People all over the world participated in marches showing opposition to USA’s President, Donald Trump, on Sunday, and to show support for women’s rights.

From Sydney and London, to Stockholm and Oslo, thousands of women,and many men, poured out into the streets to protest against Trump’s first year in the White House.

In January last year, at least 4 million people participated in women’s rights marches in the United States. Approximately half a million marched through Washington the day after Trump became president.

In Berlin, Sunday’s women’s march started at the Brandenburg Gate. The organiser was ‘Democrats Abroad in Germany’, and there were demands that Trump, though not bill Clinton, be put in court.

In London, many protesters fought snow and slush to take part in a march that started at Downing Street, where the Prime Minister lives.

The ‘battle cry’ for the march was, ‘Time’s Up’, the name of the movement that has grown among Hollywood stars in the United States after a series of assault charges made by American celebrities.

Marches on Sunday took place the day after major demonstrations in a number of American cities, including Boston, Los Angeles, New York,Washington, and Denver.

The march last year was the largest demonstration ever recorded in the United States, according to researchers from universities in Connecticut and Colorado. As Trump is still president, and his main opposition,Hillary Clinton, still says nothing in defence of his many, many female accusers, clearly the numbers had little affect on realities on the ground.

The protesters also spoke out against racism, homophobia, hostility to females, and the religious intolerance that they said characterised Trump’s election campaign. This year, the demonstrations were updated with the ‘MeToo’ slogan, which encapsulates the movement against sexual abuse,and harassment.

