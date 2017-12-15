Wooden Flute led to police arming themselves

The police moved out all whistles blowing and fully armed after a notice that a man in downtown Oslo carried a big knife in his pocket.

The incident took place in downtown Oslo on Friday afternoon.

On closer examination, it however soon became clear that there was no knife, but a wooden flute that was carried in a case.

– The man got a good explanation and the mood was light when they seperated, the Oslo police writes on Twitter at 4 pm Friday afternoon.

