Work permits for asylum seekers at integration centres

As of May 14, asylum seekers who are signed up at integration centers in Norway can get a work permit. This is announced on Friday by Trine Skei Grande, leader of the party ‘Venstre’. “It does not make sense that asylum seekers are not allowed to work and instead just have to sit and wait. What kind of integration does that lead to?” says Grande.

In September 2016, the government decided to establish a test scheme, where five integration receptors would test each model for faster integration. The establishment of such reception was one of the most important measures in the government’s integration report.

It is expected that the Ministry of Justice will come up with more details about the changes later on Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today