World renowned pilot in crashed helicopter

World renowned pilot involved in helicopter crash near Bergen

Pilot Quentin Smith was the first to fly to both the North and South Poles in a helicopter. On Wednesday, the world renowned pilot flew a helicopter that crashedinto the sea just outside Bergen, according to both local newspapers Bergensavisen and Bergens Tidende. The first verified person to visit both poles was of course the Norwegian explorer, Roald Amundsen.

The 52-year-old is a highly experienced pilot, and twice world champion in the ‘Helicopter Aerobatics World Championship’, writes Bergensavisen.

He has been a pilot since he was 17, and according to Daily Mail, he started flying as a five-year-old.

Western Police District has released a video, showing the helicopter crash in Bergen on Wednesday night. A loose tarpaulin part which hit the rotor was probably the cause of the accident.

There were three people on board the helicopter, all of them believed to be British citizens. A 57-year-old man is still in hospital with critical injuries at Haukeland University Hospital, while the other two have been released from hospital.

