The world’s oldest man is a 112 year old Japanese national

112 year old Japanese man, Masazo Nonaka, was declared the world’s oldest man by Guinness World Records.

Nonaka lives on the island of Hokkaido, where his family runs an inn. On Tuesday, he received a certificate confirming his status from Erika Ogawa, Vice President of Guinness’ Department in Japan.

Guinness World Records stated that Nonaka spends the days reading newspapers, watching television, and eating sweets.

Nonaka was born in 1905, just months before Albert Einstein presented the special theory of relativity, and seven years before the sinking of The Titanic.

