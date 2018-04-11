The world’s oldest man is a 112 year old Japanese national

TOPICS:
Masazou NonakaMasazou Nonaka, right, receives the certificate from Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living man at age 112 years and 259 days during a ceremony in Ashoro on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido. (Masanori Takei/Kyodo News via AP)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 11. April 2018

112 year old Japanese man, Masazo Nonaka, was declared the world’s oldest man by Guinness World Records.

 

Nonaka lives on the island of Hokkaido, where his family runs an inn. On Tuesday, he received a certificate confirming his status from Erika Ogawa, Vice President of Guinness’ Department in Japan.

Guinness World Records stated that Nonaka spends the days reading newspapers, watching television, and eating sweets.

Nonaka was born in 1905, just months before Albert Einstein presented the special theory of relativity, and seven years before the sinking of The Titanic.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "The world’s oldest man is a 112 year old Japanese national"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*