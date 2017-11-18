WWF top quits if Røkke drills for oil

Former WWF top quits immediately if Røkke drills for oil in Lofoten

Former Secretary General of The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Nina Jensen, says she would terminate her cooperation with Kjell Inge Røkke if Aker BP are allowed to drill for oil in Lofoten.

The marine biologist, and sister of Norway’s Minister of Finance, recently accepted to become the leader of the oil and fishery billionaire Kjell Inge Røkke’s new giant project, the research and expedition ship REV (Research Expedition Vessel).

The ship will be 181 meters long and will, among other things, remove plastic floating in the ocean.

Although the project she is engaged in is referred to as an environmental initiative, Jensen admits that her employer is performing business she does not support. One of Røkke’s most significant companies is Aker BP, which is deeply involved in oil and gas.

– This oil business is a great paradox and is part of the reason I hesitated so much before saying yes to the job. 80 percent of the climate change is caused by oil, gas and coal, and are we to do something about the climate issues, we have to do something about that business, says Jensen to Nettavisen.

As leader of WWF, she distanced herself from oil activities in vulnerable areas, including the areas outside Lofoten and Vesterålen.

After questions from the newspaper, Aker BP confirms that they have ambitions to drill for oil in Lofoten, if they get green light from the authorities.

If they get the green light and starts to drill, Jensen says she will step down immediately.

– Yes, if Aker BP starts drilling in Lofoten, it’s completely impossible for me to continue in the job. I have given them a crystal clear notice regarding this. It’s simply not possible, she says.

