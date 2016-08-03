This year’s 13th rescue by the Trolltunga

A Norwegian-Dutch couple in their 20s started this year’s 13th rescue mission for the Red Cross at Trolltunga Tuesday night. Last year there was a total of 22 missions.

One hundred thousand tourists are expected to be in Trolltunga this year. That is five times more than three years ago. Thus the number of rescue missions increases, NRK reported.

The last who needed help getting down from the rock formation located 1,100 meters above sea level over Ringedalsvatnet in Odda municipality, called the police at 2 on Wednesday.

– It was a Norwegian man who had brought his Dutch girlfriend to Trolltunga. They started on their way back a little too late. They went from the Trolltunga at twenty-two, and one fifty, they called us and said they had gotten caught. It was part of fog in the area, so they could not get down, said operations manager Kjersti Eidsnes from Western Police District.

Police said the two were wet and cold, but otherwise in good shape when they were taken care of by the crew from the Red Cross. The pair arrived in the parking lot in Skjeggedal at 5.05, just over seven hours after leaving the stone ledge which stands horizontally out of the mountain about 700 meters above the water.

Sverre Molven, head of Odda Red Cross, says that in addition to that the number is increasing, there are also more serious assignment this year than previously.

