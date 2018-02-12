“Yes” to the medicine, Spinraza

TOPICS:
medicine production Medicine production.Photo:pixabay.com

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 12. February 2018

The decision forum said “yes” to the introduction of the Spinraza drug against the disease, SMA, reported NRK news. The case was dealt with on Monday.

 

The question of introducing the drug, ‘nusinersen’ (Spinraza), with an initial price of 1 million kroner per dose, was being processed for the fourth time on Monday.

Prior to the meeting, the authorities had coontacted the producer, Biogen. The case was the only theme for the telephone meeting between the New Decision Forum.

When the medicine was considered for the first time in October last year, the refusal was justified by the fact that the price was “unusually high”.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "“Yes” to the medicine, Spinraza"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*