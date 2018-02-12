“Yes” to the medicine, Spinraza

The decision forum said “yes” to the introduction of the Spinraza drug against the disease, SMA, reported NRK news. The case was dealt with on Monday.

The question of introducing the drug, ‘nusinersen’ (Spinraza), with an initial price of 1 million kroner per dose, was being processed for the fourth time on Monday.

Prior to the meeting, the authorities had coontacted the producer, Biogen. The case was the only theme for the telephone meeting between the New Decision Forum.

When the medicine was considered for the first time in October last year, the refusal was justified by the fact that the price was “unusually high”.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today