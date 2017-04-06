Yet another Disastrous poll for Labour – uplifting for the Centre Party

The Centre Party soars to a record level of 15.8 percent in the poll Kantar TNS has conducted on behalf of TV 2 in April. Meanwhile fall Labour dips below the 30 percent mark.

The Centre Party – representing mainly farmers and fishermen – are gaining a whopping 4.7 percentage points since March, according to the TV2 poll.

Not since measurements before the referendum on EU membership in 1994, the former Farmer’s Party has had received better polls on by Kantar TNS (formerly known as Norwegian Gallup).

Simultaneously Labour drops like a stone. The party goes back by a staggering 3.6 per cent points, to 28.9 percent, just five months ahead of the general election.

The impact is also dramatic for Government’s supporting parties; both the Christian Democrats and the Liberals are now below the threshold at 3.9 and 3.2 percent respectively. KrF plummets by around 1.5 percentage points, while the Liberals are also spiralling down by yet another 0.4 ppt.

The Conservatives has support from around a quarter of the voters (± 0.5) while the Progress Party retain more than 12 percent of the votes, down about 1 in one hundred. The Socialists stay unchanged at 4.7 percent.

If an election was to be held today, it would mean support for a change in Government, but Labour would only hold 54 seats in Parliament, one less than they have today. The Centre would however triple its parliamentary group from 10 to 30 representatives.

The two parties would then gain a total of 84 mandates and only needed the support of from one representative to achieve majority. That support could they can siphon from SV, KrF, Venstre, Rødt or MDG.

Margin of error is between 1.2 and 2.4 percentage points.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today