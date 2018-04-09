Young adult charged with attempted murder in Oslo

A man at the end of his teens has been charged with attempted murder after having repeatedly stabbed a man in a Vulkan apartment in Oslo last September.

The victim was a 30-year-old man who suffered a large number of serious injuries including injuries to his head, chest, upper and middle torso, liver, stomach, small intestine, back, buttocks, arms and legs.

The attempt failed due to the victim quickly receiving adequate medical treatment, according to what the Oslo prosecuting office mentioned in the appeal decision.

The police were notified of the incident around five o’clock Thursday, September 14, 2017. The police were dispatched to the apartment where they found the seriously injured man.

The teenager is also charged with threats to and had spit a police officer in his face when the police assisted child welfare services with restraining him for emergency care and further to child welfare emergency and investigation center.

He is also accused of threatening another police officer and for spitting on another, as well for resisting police officers and for the possession of cannabis.

The trial is set in Oslo district court on 9th-17th April.

