Young asylum seeker convicted of sexual assault on reception centre employee

Last autumn, a 16 year old asylum seeker attacked a female employee at an asylum reception centre. He’s been sentenced to 90 hours community service.

The 16 year-old must also pay the woman 60,000 in compensation, reported NRK news.

In September 2016, on three occasions, the boy assaulted the woman in her 30’s. The episodes occurred at a centre for young asylum seekers in southern Norway.

The boy has always denied guilt, but according to the judgment of Kristiansand District Court, he acted extremely threateningly toward the woman.

On one occasion, while the woman changed bed linen in the boy’s bedroom, he pushed the woman down onto the bed and lay on top of her, exposing her to several offensive acts.

The incident was interrupted when a colleague came to her assistance after she called for help.

The judgment stated that the woman has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the 16 year old’s assaults.

Apart from his young age, the court found no mitigating circumstances. It isn’t known whether the judgment will be appealed.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today