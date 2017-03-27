Few young immigrants feel discriminated against

74 percent of immigrants between the age of 16 and 25 do not experience discrimination in everyday life, according to a survey Sentio has done for P4 News.

48 percent say they have a very limited experience discrimination, 26 percent responded ‘just slightly’ , 7 percent said ‘ to a large extent’ and 1 percent answered to a ‘very large extent’ .

Researcher Jon Rogstad at the Fafo Research Foundation said on the radio channel that the figures are more positive than other similar studies .

– This shows that many people find that it is good to live in Norway, and they do not experience any additional hurdles because of their minority background, said Rogstad.

The head of research thinks many people assume that there it is far more discrimination than actually is the case.

Director of Integration and Diversity, Libe Rieber-Mohn, thinks more immigrants coming into Norway have also lead to less discrimination. However, discrimination against immigrants in general is still a challenge.

– It turns out that people from immigrant backgrounds experience discrimination in housing, particularly the rental market. You are also 25 percent less likely to be called for an interview if you have immigrant backgrounds, says Rieber-Mohn.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

