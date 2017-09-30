Young Immigrants have little confidence in the police

56.8 percent of younger immigrants from Africa and Asia say they trust the police, according to Fafo.

Researchers at Fafo has asked over 7,000 students in upper secondary schools in Oslo, Akershus and Buskerud if they trust the police, reports NRK.

While 56.8 percent of first-generation immigrants from Africa and Asia say they trust the police, the figure is 78 percent among ethnic Norwegian youths.

“Those who stand out with the lowest level of trust are immigrants with backgrounds from Asia and Africa,” says research director Anne Britt Djuve at Fafo.

First-generation immigrants clearly distinguish themselves from those of ethnic Norwegian backgrounds. Those born in Norway and have immigrant parents have attitudes closer to ethnic Norwegian youth.

Research indicates that trust is established early in life. This applies in particular to the general trust, but also to trust institutions, such as the police.

This may mean that the low confidence levels of those who immigrated themselves is due to things that occurred in the country they come from, and not that it has happened in Norway, says Djuve.

Low confidence can nevertheless lead to problems in Norway.

“It is quite clear that it is much more difficult for the police to work in environments where the trust of the police is low, she points out.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today