Young man died in ski accident in Hemsedal

A young man from Trøndelag lost his life on Monday in an accidental fall in Hemsedal resorts.

According to police, the deceased a man in early 20s.

– There were several who ran together when the accident occurred, and witnesses report that he allegedly fell and slid out of the track and crashed into a stone, says regional sheriff Pål Mikkelrud to Nettavisen.

– He was running with his comrades before accident and they undertook alert. Ambulances, ski patrol and other agencies went to the place, but unfortunately the damage was serious enough that he died at the scene, says Mikkelrud.

The man’s next of kin have been notified. The young man was living in Oslo, but he was from Trøndelag, according to NRK. The police were notified of the accident just after 11 o’clock on Monday.

This is the second fatal accident in Hemsedal this winter. In late January, a Swedish man was died in his 40s when he collided with a tree.



Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today