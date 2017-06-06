Young man shot in Larvik, Three arrested

A young man has been sent to hospital after being shot in Larvik night before Tuesday. Three people are arrested.

– We were notified of the shooting at 2.30 am. It happened in an apartment building, and we are now investigating the scene, says Kjetil Indahl to NTB. Indahl is Operations Manager in the South East Police District.

– A man has been sent to hospital in Tønsberg with injuries. We have arrested a person whom we suspect is behind this, says Indahl. To NRK, he claims that they are searching for other relevant perpetrators, and that they can not rule out that more may have been involved.

Just after 6 am the police reports on Twitter that additionally two persons are arrested. It is not known what their connection to the incident is.

Early days

Indahl says it’s too early to tell if the persons involved are known to the police from before. He does not know the injuries of the man shot, and would soon after the incident not say whether the police have control of the weapon involved.

– It is still early days, and we are continuing our research. It includes checking the persons involved and searching the apartment complex where this happened, explains the Operations Manager.

