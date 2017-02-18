Young men attacked primary school pupil

The Romerike Police seek information about three young men who threw lumps of ice at a primary school pupil. The boy ended up with bruises and a swollen face.

Late Friday night police informed about the attack, which occurred at 15.30 o’clock.

They hope tips from the public can help them find the perpetrators, writes Romerikes Blad.

“We got a message from the boy’s father that his child was on the way home from school when a small black car suddenly stopped right before him.

Three young men jumped out of the car”, said operations manager Kristian Loraas in Eastern Police District.

The three peppered the boy with the ice, which led to minor injuries according to the operation manager.

“His face swelled up and received several bruises”, says Loraas.

“The perpetrators left the crime scene, and the police want tips from anybody who may have observed the incident, anything suspicious in the area or who may know more about who the three perpetrators are”, says Loraas.

The men are described as ethnic Norwegians in their late teens or early 20s.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today