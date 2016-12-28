More and more young people are turning to antidepressants

The number of users of medication for depression, insomnia and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (AHDH), who are aged between 20 and 29, has increased by 50% during the period between 2005 to 2015.

The Prescription Registry shows that in one decade, the number of users of antipsychotic medicine, so-called psychotropic drugs, has risen by 24,000. The increase is 50.2%, reported Khrono.

Last year, there were over 71,000 users of antipsychotic medication in the age range of 20 to 29 year olds.

The increase was greatest in the use of ADHD medication, which has increased by 318%, but there were also the fewest users of this type of drug.

Over 30,000 people aged 20 to 29 used antidepressants last year, an increase of 39% from 2005. For sleeping pills and sedatives, the increase is also 39%, with nearly 33,000 users.

‘The development is worrisome. We are not opposed to medication, but it is unsettling if antidepressants are the ‘go-to’ treatment, when the first choice should be conversation and monitoring`, said communication manager, Adrian Lorentsson, in Mental Health Youth to Khrono.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today