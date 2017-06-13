More young people are visiting the doctor

More young people are going to GP than before, especially due to respiratory infections. This may be due to the new absence rules of the schools, SSB believes.

By 2016, 7 out of 10 were consulted at the GP at one or more times. Generally, changes in population use of GPs have been small over the past five years, but from 2015 to 2016, the percentage of young people between the ages of 16 and 19 increased as reported by the doctor’s offices, according to Statistics Norway (SSB).

If we see which groups of diagnoses were the basis that decided by doctors while visiting young people we find especially that there has been a strong increase in the category of respiratory infections. The increase is 40 percent measured in the number of consultations per person.

The change is so high in a category that includes some relatively low health problems and they influence to increase the number of visiting doctors by young people at the permanent offices and this is due to an increased need to document illness as a reason for absence from higher education.

New rules for absence been introduced from August 2016, for the school year 2016-2017, SSB writes.

