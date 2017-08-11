Young super chefs to boost sea food consumption in the south of Norway

The Government grants NOK 140,000 to the Children’s Cook School, which arranges free courses for children and young people during the Mandal Sea Food Festival.

– We are going to take childrens diet seriously. Children and adolescents eat more candy than fish, and the seafood consumption in Norway is on its way down. Providing children with knowledge about food and good experiences is one of the most important investments we can make for the future, says Minister of Fisheries, Per Sandberg .

The money distributed to the Children’s Cook School in Mandal is part of the grant scheme “Sea Measures”. In total, the Ministry of Industry and Fisheries provide NOK 8.25 million in support of projects aimed at children and young people. Application deadline for the last award of 2017 is September 1.

Build sound habits

– The aim of the Government is that Norway will be among the three countries in the world where people live the longest. To achieve the goal, we must start early and develop sound habits. Seafood is healthy and a little bit more fish on the menu can provide each and every one of us better health, says Minister of Fisheries, Per Sandberg.

