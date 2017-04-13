Young woman broke her arm when handcuffed

A young woman broke her arm when the police attempted to handcuff her in the centre of Molde the night before Maundy Thursday. The Special Investigation Unit is looking into the incident.

– An 18-year-old woman the night of Maundy Thursday suffered fractures in the upper arm during as she was handcuffed in Molde.

The woman was immediately brought to the locale hospital and treated there, Night Manager at the Romsdal Police said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight. The Special Investigation Unit for Police Affairs has been notified and will investigate the incident.

As the case is sent over to the Special Unit, the local police are unable to provide further information on the matter.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today