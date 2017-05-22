Youth crime in Oslo rises for first time in seven years

After seven years of decline, registered juvenile delinquency, or youth crime, in Oslo increased by more than 20% in 2016,according to Aftenposten newspaper. Petty theft is the crime that was mostly reported.

The figures were shown in the annual Salto survey, conducted in cooperation with the municipality of Oslo, and the police. The increase in youth crime was affected by both sexes, and included youngsters both above, and below 15 years of age.

Crimes of theft were reported mostly, but there’s also been a development in violent crime. In 16 of the violent crimes reported last year, four or more people under the age of 18 carried out the violence.

The report also showed that nearly four times as many girls as boys under the age of 18 were sexually attacked in the capital.

The number of drug offences committed by persons under the age of 18 increased by more than 50%, from 199 arrests in 2015,to 305 in 2016. Nevertheless, that figure is still lower than the previous nine years.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today