Norwegian youth stressed by absence of ‘likes’

Norwegian youth are more stressed by absence of ‘likes’ than fellow Scandinavians

Young Norwegians get more stressed than their Nordic neighbours when they don’t amass ‘likes’ for images on social media.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, in collaboration with Canon, 25% of Norwegians aged between 16 and 24 indicate that they experience stress if they don’t get any ‘likes’ for pictures they share on social media,.

Stress declines with age

In the same age group in Sweden, 21% experience stress in the absence of digital recognition, while in Denmark and Finland, 17% of youngsters in this age range get stressed when nobody ‘likes’ their pictures.

The stress seems to decline with age, most notably in Norway. In the age group between 25 and 40, only 10% of Norwegians experience stress without ‘like’ clicks, while the percentages are 12% in Denmark and Sweden, and 14% in Finland.

Finns are most satisfied

Those who responded to the survey were also asked if they were satisfied with their own pictures. The Finns seem to be most pleased with their own photo talent, at 55%. 53% of Swedes said they are satisfied, 46% of Norwegians, and 35% of Danes think their own images are good.

Funny pictures are ‘likes’-click magnets

The images that reap the highest number of ‘likes’-clicks are those with a touch of humor. 36% of respondents answered that this is the most important factor. 32% want the picture to convey something, while 29% were happy with the photos that they see.

Sports scored 5%, art and music, 3%, and architecture, with 4%, were the photo subjects that respondents stated they rarely ‘like’. These particular preferences were only obtained from the Swedish response group.

The survey was conducted in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. The 1,025 respondents were aged between 16 and 40.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today