Youths convicted of several robberies in Stavanger

Five people were sentenced to juvenile punishment for several robberies in Stavanger in 2016. Everyone was under the age of 18 when the robberies were committed.

Stavanger Aftenblad reported that the five defendants acknowledged penalties for robbing two men on the night of October 22nd, 2016.

Additionally, two of the five were convicted of another robbery in the city, during which a woman was robbed in a basement in Lagårdsveien a few days later.

All five were sentenced to juvenile detention of between six and twelve months. They were also sentenced to pay NOK 3,000 in compensation, and a total of NOK 40,000 in reimbursement to the two men robbed in October.

Two of the five must also pay 40,000 kroner in reimbursement to the woman who was robbed in Lagårdsveien.

