Anti-doping leader to Oslo in June

The CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart, is among several international VIPs who will attend the Anti-doping seminar in Norway in June.

The seminar on doping and public health is scheduled to be held from June 7th to 9th in Oslo and is arranged by the Anti-doping Norway and the Ministry of Health.

It is already confirmed that USADA CEO Tygart and Secretary General of WADA, Olivier Niggli will be among the speakers.

Among others, Tygart managed to get Lance Armstrong charged with doping. He was also a key-note speaker at an anti-doping seminar in Oslo in 2013.

– We are extremely pleased with the speakers we have secured. These are people with comprehensive experience and substantial authority within their area of expertise, says CEO of Anti-Doping Norway, Anders Solheim.

Health Minister Bent Høie and Culture Minister Linda Hofstad Helleland are among the Norwegian profiles launching the seminar on June 7th.

Other international anti-doping professionals who will participate are Professor Harrison Pope of Harvard Medical School, Clément De Maillard from Interpol, Professor and Director Ines Geipel from Doping-Opfer-Hilfe and WADA Vice President Rob Koehler.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today