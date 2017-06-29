Base Jumper died in an accident in Aurland

A man died in a base jumping accident in Gudvangen in Aurland in Sogn og Fjordane on Wednesday evening. Soon after, a man was seriously injured in neighbouring Flåm.

A resident of Gudvangen reported about the first accident. A man was shortly after confirmed dead by paramedics on site, according to Health Førde.

The police have confirmed the identity of the man, but do not want to say where he comes from.

– The person is probably only in Norway on a trip. We have asked NCIS to help to alert the relatives, says Per Rimmen, Operations Manager at the West Police District of NRK.

A witness in a car supposedly has seen that the man got into trouble and ended up in a scree.

– We have not questioned those who say so, but there are findings that indicate that the parachute did not deploy, says Rimmen.

Another accident

About an hour later, there was notification about a base jumping accident in Flåm. Ambulance, local doctor, air ambulance and rescue helicopter were notified at 9 pm on Wednesday night. An hour later, the air ambulance arrived at the area, while paramedics were on their way to the base jumper on foot. 40 minutes later, the person was picked up by a Sea King rescue helicopter.

Shortly after midnight, Haukeland University Hospital says that the man is seriously injured.

Foreigner

– We were told that someone saw a parachute with a man hanging under it, and that he might be in trouble and landed in a scree, says Operations Manager Bengt Næss to NTB.

The police confirm in the morning hours to NRK that this man is also a foreigner.

The Extreme Sports Week takes place on Voss this week, but had no event in the area Wednesday, CEO Sofie Torlei Olsen announced to NRK.

