The world’s top biathletes are coming to Oslo in March for the season finale of the IBU World Cup.

The Biathlon World Cup competitions in Oslo are an annual happening. The competitions take place at Holmenkollen National Ski Arena, where exciting events have entertained enthusiastic skiing fans through 120 years. READ more about Biathlon World Cup – 17–19 March 2017 in Holmenkollen

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today