Bitter win sees Norway out, as France proceed to the semi-final

GROUP I REVIEW: A three-goal win against Sweden, 28:25, was not enough for Norway to proceed to the semi-final phase. The result saw France earn a semi-final berth.

It was probably Norway’s most disappointing win in an EHF EURO ever, as the Scandinavian side failed to earn a semi-final berth, after they failed short of their five-goals threshold against Sweden.

Therefore, France enter the game against Croatia knowing they progressed to the next phase, as they are already on eight points, while Sweden finished the group with six points.

“To proceed to the semi-final we need a better defence. It is clear,” said Norwegian star Sander Sagosen after the loss against Croatia. It was also goalkeeper Torbjorn Bergerud who took the blame upon himself, vying to come back stronger against Sweden.

There probably were several conversations and plans put in motion for the Norwegian side to improve and that was clear from the first minute of the game against Sweden.

Source: cro2018.ehf-euro.com / Norway Today