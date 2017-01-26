Bjørgen would have done the same as Johaug

Marit Bjørgen says that she also would not have made further investigations if a doctor had recommended an ointment to her.
Bjørgen was called as a character witness in the doping case against Therese Johaug by the Norwegian Sports adjudication committee.
– I would have done the same as Therese in this situation. As a practitioner with long experience, I have always asked the team doctor.
There are routines that had always been there. I would have relied more on international medic Fredrik rather than having done the examination myself.
– If you had been given a medicine by a doctor, asked Judge Ivar Sølberg.
– I would have asked the doctor the same way, but in light of this case there are new procedures from NSF to check for yourself. Anyway, it had been a confidence to ask the team doctor.
– Today it is specified that one should do your own research?
– We have changed the athlete agreement that we received in the New Year. Where we have a special responsibility for what we put ourselves in.
