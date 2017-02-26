Bøkko shattered two Norwegian records

In a matter of hours the Norwegian skaters shattered four national records.

Before the World Championships started, it was predicted that the ice in Calgary was so good that several Norwegian records would be broken.

The Prediction was utterly fulfilled. After Hege Bøkko and Håvard Lorentzen were done for the day, we had a total tally of four New Norwegian sprint skating records.

Bøkko was responsible for a Norwegian record on the 500 meters with the time of 37.43 when she finished fourth in the World Championships sprint skating event on Saturday.

She sets a personal best of over a second. It’s a really high class. She really delivers, and does absolutely everything right says expert Even Wetten to NRK.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today