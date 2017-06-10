Brækhus boxed her way to victory on home turf

Erica Farias fought hard, but Cecilia Brækhus defended all her title belts when she beat the Argentine on points in what was dubbed ‘The Battle of Bergen’ on Friday.

Farias set fearlessly and vigorously to work, giving Brækhus a solid match in the opening rounds, but after ten intense, fast-paced rounds, the judges cards showed 99-91, 99-91, 98-92 in favour of Brækhus, who was declared winner.

‘The First Lady’ used her jab initially in the first round, but the Argentine turned out to have a tough nose to break.

The two often clinched, but in the fourth round the match opened up a little, and Brækhus caught a few punishing shots as they battled toe to toe.

Farias became fatigued

In the eighth round, Farias began to look tired and she had to come in for the clinch ever more often to gain some rest.

Sweat splashed copiously every time the two came into contact with each other in the final rounds, but Brækhus always seemed to have a little more to offer than Farias.

The last round gave the impression that Brækhus felt comfortable as she picked up points, while Farias didn’t have the same power in swapping punches, and became most interested in moving in and holding.

Finally, the judges scored it a home victory, to riotous glee from the crowd.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today