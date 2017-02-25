Brækhus after victory – Sorry I could not give you a K.O.

World champion Cecilia Brækhus (35) was shaken at first, but from there out and in, the Swede Klara Svensson (29), was a reasonable challenge.

– I just want to say one thing. Sorry to not give you a knockout. I was completely wasted after the fourth round due to the weight loss in the sauna yesterday, said Cecilia Brækhus to the 10,000 spectators in Spectrum.

Although the smile almost went around the face, 35-year-old stated that she had been “totally freaking.” The Boxing Queen elaborated that the weeks leading up to the fight has been very challenging.

– I’ve been suffering from a minor cold all winter. It has affected both exercise and weight. I’ve had an opponent that has motivated me through this. Mentally it is really the toughest I’ve been through, said Brækhus.

– Next venue will be in Bergen, cheered Brækhus.

She thinks that her next pro fight will probably be held in her hometown. Brann Stadium has been mentioned as a very vial option for the homecoming of the boxing queen. Possible opponents are Argentinean Erica Farias or MMA star Cris Cyborg, the latter being a dream opponent for a long time.

Source: VG / Norway Today / Photo: NTB scanpix