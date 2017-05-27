China prepares their tracks for Norwegian ski sports

China has noted the Norwegian pleasure in skiing and wants to learn from Norway. A wonderful opportunity, says Minister of Culture Linda Hofstad Helleland (Conservatives). They therefore want to learn more about Norwegian ski sports.

– Skiing has a great potential in China, and it is a great enthusiasm there when Norway now shares knowledge, research and knowledge about winter sports, says Helleland to NTB.

Helleland is Saturday on the way home to Norway after a visit to China this week, with three new collaborative projects in the suitcase.

Good for the skiing industry

– For the Norwegian skiing industry this is an important first step. China has ambitions to get 300 million Chinese people engaged in winter sports in Beijing in 2022. Getting into this market with skiing equipment can mean more safe jobs in Norway. This is therefore an important priority for me, says Helleland.

– The Norwegian skiing culture, the party atmosphere and the enthusiasm we have around winter sports is unique. China has noticed this and wants to learn more, she emphazises.

More culture

China and Norway have also agreed to renew an agreement on cultural cooperation.

– I think I would like to celebrate Norwegian culture, and the Chinese Minister of Culture expressed great interest in a forum and collaboration on creative industries, says Helleland.

The agreement will be signed as soon as there is an opportunity for their Minister of Culture to visit Norway, according to Helleland.

Anti doping

In addition, a new cooperation agreement between Antidoping Norway and China’s corresponding Chinada organization was signed in Beijing.

– The agreement lays a good foundation for stronger efforts to ensure doping free athletes, says Helleland.

The Minister of Culture is the Vice President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today