Crown Prince Haakon celebrates with Svindal, saying it’s ‘fantastic to experience this’

Crown Prince Haakon knocked out several high fives, and handed out hugs when Aksel Lund Svindal took the Olympic gold in front of Kjetil Jansrud.

The Crown Prince shouted loudly as he took photos with Svindal and Jansrud.

“It’s impressive how they shaped up when it was most important. It was amazing to be here and experience this,” said the Crown Prince to NTB news as he went to congratulate the champions.

Norway won its first Olympic gold when Svindal took the title in the super-G.

