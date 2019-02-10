Crown Prince praises Jansrud and Svindal for fantastic Norwegian alpine-skiing day

Kjetil Jansrud and Aksel Lund Svindal performed incredibly well when they took gold and silver respectively in downhill skiing on Saturday.

‘’A great Norwegian day’’ said Crown Prince Haakon.

‘’It is incredibly impressive that they managed to deliver exactly when it counted so much’’ said the Crown Prince to NTB news.

The World Championship race in Åre was Aksel Lund Svindal’s latest at the top level.

The 36 year-old took off his skis after a fantastic career with, among other things,four Olympic medals and nine World Championship medals.

‘’It is very fun and very impressive by Aksel who has told the whole world that this is his last race, and then he manages to ski so incredibly fast. Excellent with Kjetil, who managed to go to the top today. A great Norwegian day’’ said Crown Prince Haakon.

Jansrud took the gold by two hundredths of a second. At the medal ceremony, the 33 year-old struggled to keep the tears back in front of the sea of Norwegian flags everywhere. The two Norwegians received their medals to deafening rejoicing.

‘’This is a great day both for them and for us who have followed the alpine skiing for a while, so it is very, very fun’’ concluded the Crown Prince.

