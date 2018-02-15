Crown Prince visited Bjørgen before the latter’s Olympic duel with Kalla

Marit Bjørgen and the Norwegian Olympic athletes got a royal start on Wednesday. Crown Prince Haakon made a quick visit to the Norwegian delegation of cross-country skiers and ski-jumpers.

The Crown Prince came to Pyeongchang Tuesday and traveled straight to the Alpine combination.

Crown Prince Haakon is the only member of the Norwegian royal family who will be visiting this year’s Olympic Games. He will be following a series of competitions before he leaves the Olympic area on Friday .

On Wednesday, cross-country skiing and ski shooting took place in the mountains. The Crown Prince spoke with several of the Norwegian athletes and received a guided tour.

He talked a long time with cross-country veteran, Marit Bjørgen, in the dining room.

Bjørgen will go 10km free technique on Thursday .

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today