GROUP B REVIEW: The Scandinavians take two points to Zagreb, and keep their semi-final hopes burning after a 39:28 victory to finish their preliminary round campaign.

Thanks to a dominant and concentrated performance, Norway left no doubt when they secured their EHF EURO 2018 Main Round ticket in Porec on Tuesday night. The 39:28 (18:14) victory equalled their biggest win ever at the EHF EURO, after the 32:21 against Russia at home in 2008. 39 goals was also the highest score ever for the Norway men’s team at EHF EUROs, ahead of their 37:27 result against Portugal in 2006.

On the other hand, after what was the biggest defeat in their EHF EURO history, Austria remained on zero points and will leave Croatia after the preliminary round. Alongside the Norwegians, Belarus were happy with the result, as they finished third in Group B and therefore qualified for the main round thanks to the two points in their account. READ MORE about Dominant Norwegians send Austria home with record win

Source: cro2018.ehf-euro.com / Norway Today