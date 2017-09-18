Double triumph for the Sunweb team

Team Sunweb crowned a fantastic day at the cycling World Champiship in Bergen when the men’s team followed up the women’s performance, and took the gold in the team pursuit on Sunday.

The Dutch team took their first gold when the women sped to victory at 55.41.63 early on Sunday.

A few hours later, the Dutch men’s team took victory at the World Championships first day of competition.

‘First the women, and then us. It’s crazy’, said Tom Dumoulin after securing the gold.

The teamed consisted of Dumoulin, Lennard Keven, Wilco Kelderman, Søren Kragh Andersen, Michael Matthews, and Sam Oomen.

They won by an eight and 29 hundredths of a second margin over BMC, who ended with the silver medal.

‘The team was so homogeneous that it was absolutely amazing. We had good speed, and kept it up to the finish line.

It’s very unexpected, but very fun’, said Dumoulin, as if he wasn’t saying anything about the triumph.

Sky, who including Chris Froome on their team, took the bronze, after riding in to the finish line 22.35 seconds behind Sunweb.

‘It wasn’t quite what we hoped for, or tried to achieve, but Geraint Thomas didn’t have the best day, and we couldn’t wait for him.

Maybe we opened a bit hard and suffered for that, but beyond that we made no big mistakes’, said Sky’s Sports Director, Gabriel Rasch to TV 2 after taking the bronze.

Quick-Step took fourth place, while Alexander Kristoff’s Katusha finished 9th, 1.45.59 seconds behind Sunweb.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today