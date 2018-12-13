European Championship semi-final slips away from Norway, but no help to Germany

Norway was left behind as a loser after an intense drama in the handball EM on Wednesday. Germany failed to beat the Netherlands. The Norwegian match for

the 5th place is on Friday.

Germany first brought Norway down in the championship. They won 33-32 over the Norwegian women’s team in the opening match, where the Norwegian game

was very weak.On Wednesday, the Germans sought to beat the Netherlands. The match ended 21-27. Thus, Norway was tipped out with the least possible margin (goal difference) in the semi-final match. Romania and the Netherlands are moving on.

18 years ago

Norway is playing for the 5th place against Sweden in Paris on Friday. It is the first time since 2000 that there is no Norwegian participation in the medal matches in the Women’s EM.

The Norwegian team played a weak 1st round against Spain and led only with one goal.

After the break, Norway eventually won 33-26.

The Norwegian players and leaders looked forward to the loss for Germany. Both team were far below par.

Down

For Romania it was a heavy evening. Team superstar, Cristina Neagu, injured her knee a few minutes before finishing against Hungary. She was carried out on a stretcher.

The first reports indicated a serious injury. Without her, Romania could lose a semi-final.

Romanian coach, Ambros Martín, was furious after the game. He attacked the heads of the European Handball Federation (EHF) for the hard program before and during the European Championships.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today