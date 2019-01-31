The recent snowfalls mean that conditions for outdoor activities in the woods around the city could not be better.

The Tobogganing Association of Oslo reports excellent, fast rides down the Korketrekkeren toboggan run, with few bumps along the way. The sled rentals at Frognerseteren are open every day until 8pm. It is however recommendable to go early in the day, as the track is prepared in the morning. Frognerseteren is just a 30-minute metro ride from the city center.

The Association for the Promotion of Skiing is laying down an extensive network of cross-country ski trails in the woods around Oslo. You can find an updated map of ski trails on their website. Since the snow is quite loose and soft, the conditions are well suited for beginners as well. READ MORE about……. Excellent snow conditions in Oslo

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today