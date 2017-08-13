Filip Ingebrigtsen secured World Champinonships bronze

Filip Ingebrigtsen had medal ambitions in his first World Championships finals and obtained the bronze medal at the 1500 meter finals during the Athletics World Championships in London.

Filip Ingebrigtsen has used the two runs in the World Championships so far to obtain respect. He has now confirmed that both body and soul are where they should be.

The Sandnes “Cuckoo” attended his first World Championship final at the end of the championship on Sunday, and had ambitions for medals after a convincing trial and semi-finals.

– Do we have a candidate for a medal, or what? Daddy and coach, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, smirked to NTB in the press zone after the semifinal.

In Sundays final, a Kenyan trio, fronted by Elijah Motonei Manangoi, who has obtained the best time in the world this year, set the pace from the word go, but Ingebrigtsen was up to it.

It became a tight duel with the Kenyans and Spanish Adel Mechaal at the last corner, but while Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot sailed away, Ingebrigtsen was left fighting with the Spaniard.

Second Norwegian medal

Mechall came strongly at the inrun, but the Norwegian threw himself forward at the finish line and secured the bronze medal with the time 3.34.53. The 24-year-old has a personal record of 3.32.43.

Manangoi won the gold with the time 3.33.61, while his countryman Cheruiyot secured the silver.

It was Norway’s second medal in the championship after Karsten Warholm’s impressive gold medal at 400 meters hurdles.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today