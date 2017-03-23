Footballer on list of talents

The football web-site Goal.com earlier today rated the world’s 50 biggest talents under 19 years old. On the list we find one Norwegian – Martin Ødegaard.

The Heerenveen player is in a 9th place, ahead of players like Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Tom Davies (Everton) and Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham).

Further down the list we find the son of Gheorghe Hagi, Ianis Hagi, Justin Kluivert, son of former top scorer Patrick Kluivert, besides Reece Oxford, who made his debut for West Ham in the Premier League at the age of 16 years (second youngest ever ).

Christian Pulisic from Dortmund is in 3rd place, while Kylian Mbappé is in 2nd place.

On top of the list we find Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 18-year-old is regarded by many as the new Gianlugi Buffon, and made his debut for Italy’s A-national team at only 17 years of age.

