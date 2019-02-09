Four counties to arrange X-Games in Norway in 2020

Tromsø, Narvik, Lillehammer region and Telenor Arena want to arrange X-Games next year.

‘’We are happy with the feedback, and are now starting to plan the program. We will visit all the candidates in the near future. The goal is to create an X-Games world that has not been seen yet, with all summer and winter sports in one event’’ said Henning Andersen, who heads

X-Games in Norway, in a press release.

The project, which the organisers have given the name, Vision 2020, has already received so-called ‘verbal support’ from the parliamentary majority (H, V, Frp and KrF). The organiser, (SAHR), has informed the Ministry of Culture that an application of NOK 45 million is being

prepared.

The owner of X-Games, the American media house, ESPN, wants X-Games Norway 2020 to be launched in March next year.

‘’It is a good time for us with good conditions for producing enough snow for halfpipe and slopestyle, which requires a lot of snow. Anyway, we can confirm and launch the event in the spring’’ said Andersen.

