Fourcade takes gold, 45th World Championship medal for Björndalen

Frenchman Martin Fourcade demonstrated his dominance today and delivered a great show to the 19.600 fans.

In the Pursuit he took his first gold medal of the World Championships in Hochfilzen.

After winning silver with the team and bronze at the sprint race he completed his collection of medals. The fight for the second place was between the two Norwegian athletes Johannes Thingnes Boe and Ole Einar Björndalen who until the end fought a duel of the generations. Although he had to run three penalty loops he in the end caught up to the record holder and finally overtook him. For Björndalen it was the 45th medal in his amazing carrier.

Source: hochfilzen2017.at / Norway Today