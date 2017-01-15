FRANCE GET REVENGE OVER NORWAY

Group A: France vs Norway 31:28 (16:12)

This was planned to be a handball thriller, and a handball thriller it was. In front of a sold-out arena with 10,500 spectators, France beat Norway amid an electric atmosphere.

Nikola’s Karabatic, the MVP of the game, and Kentin Mahe (5 goals for each), were both key pillars in France’s win against Norway. With this win, France are in a very good position to qualify for the eighth-finals and might secure a ticket as soon as tomorrow night, if Poland don’t beat Russia.

Source: francehandball2017.com / Norway Today