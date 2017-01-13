Half a million followed our handball lads

The Norwegian handball team began the championship with a victory. TV 2 had some pretty good viewing figures too.

On average, 494,000 viewers followed the match, watching Norway’s 22-20 win over Poland. At peak viewing, there were 646,000 people watching the match. It is the highest number for an opening match of a men’s handball championship in seven years.

‘This was a bright start to the World Cup for both the handball players, and for TV 2. This is a Norwegian national team with increasing appeal. We saw it in the European Championships last year, and we are seeing it now in the World Cup.

The enthusiasm, faith in the team, and interest, is growing rapidly. Men’s handball is so evenly distributed amongst potential winners at top that no one can guarantee success. But one can guarantee that there is never a dull moment’, said sports director, Elaine Jansen Hagen, of TV2.

By comparison, 221,000 viewers watched Norway’s opening game against Iceland in last year’s European Championship on Viasat.

Norway’s next match in the handball World Cup will be against Russia on Saturday.

