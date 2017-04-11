Hockey legend CDA finishes his career where he started

Stavanger Oilers won the Norwegian finals against Frisk/Asker in the sixth championship game. The game was very close fought for two periods, but eventually ended in a 5-2 victory.

Overshadowing Oilers sixth consecutive championship is however that Christian Dahl Andersen (CDA) is is putting his skates, stick and other gear on the shelf.

The flipside is that nobody will ever wear the number 10 shirt ever again in the Oil City.

That Ruben Smith is also putting away his Goal Keepers even more intricate garments should not be forgotten either.

– This is better than Armani as deodorant, says team owner Thoresen as he is showered in Champagne.

– What a fucking experience, according to Team Manager Gulbrandsen [sorry, no beeps in Norway ]

Oilers are once again deservedly the winners this season – not only on the ice, but also because they constantly are a business that can show a profit.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today